Duane Brown skipping OTAs over contract

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT

Most offseason workouts are voluntary. Every team wants all players to attend every one of them.

In Houston, left tackle Duane Brown isn’t.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Brown is staying away from Organized Team Activities due to displeasure with his contract.

Brown has two years left on his current deal, which is due to pay out a non-guaranteed amount of $9.65 million in 2017 and $9.75 million in 2018. None of it is guaranteed.

Wilson notes that the Texans don’t renegotiate contracts with two years remaining on them.

The Texans have a variety of contractual situations to address unrelated to Brown. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he deserves a new one. Also, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is eligible for his second contract, and he could begin to clamor for a new deal at any time.