Eric Decker participating in OTAs

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT

Many questions have emerged regarding the health and future of receiver Eric Decker in New York. At least one question has been answered on Tuesday.

Via Brian Costello of the New York Post, Decker is on the field and in uniform for the team’s first OTA session. He’s wearing a red no-contact jersey, which seems odd given that OTA sessions are not supposed to entail contact. (Eye roll.)

Decker had both hip and shoulder surgery last year, and an expectation has been swirling that he may not be with the team when the 2017 season begins.

The former Bronco signed a five-year, $36.5 million deal in 2015. Decker is due to earn $7.25 million in 2017. Cutting him would trigger a cap charge of $3 million, with that number likely being split over two seasons.