Goodell still doesn’t think Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed

At the league meeting two months ago, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he doesn’t think Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed. Two months later, nothing has changed: Kaepernick is still unemployed, and Goodell still doesn’t think he’s being blackballed.
“It’s the same thing I said before, which is each team makes individual decisions about how they can improve their team. And if they see an opportunity to improve their team I think they do it. They evaluate players, they evaluate systems and coaches, and they all make those individuals decisions to try to improve their team,” Goodell said.
Goodell said he hasn’t given any thought to having a conversation with Kaepernick.
“I wouldn’t be opposed to speaking to him but I haven’t,” Goodell said. “It’s certainly something that I could do but it’s not something I’ve thought about.”
The NFL has taken a lot of criticism over Kaepernick’s continued unemployment, but Goodell sees no reason that he needs to get involved.
He also did not see the tape of Ray Rice hitting his fiancé until everyone else saw it…
He also puts player safety ahead of everything else unless it makes the league more money (Thursday night football)….
He also was unaware of the whole concussion issue until just a few years ago….
He also destroyed the spygate tapes because that’s what is typically done with evidence….
Matt McGloin landed a job before C. K… SURE Goodell!!!
Why would he? It’s not his job to be a reference for Colin’s job resume.
Translation: This is my political answer, but personally I wouldn’t want to help this poor soul one bit.
So what if he getting black balled? Who cares. It’s a franchise’s prerogative to do so. Krapernick is so bad, he got beat out by Blaine Gabbert. Krap should retire out of embarrassment.
Kaepernick just doesn’t seem very dedicated to football and that’s whats hurting him.
If Kap was thought to be a decent player he would be employed. he has made millions already..no need to worry about him now.
Last I heard employers have the right to employ whom they wish.
You tell me, is not wanting this guys baggage the same as blackballing him. I think not, he is not the first player to carry baggage and no team wants them………
Kaepernick sucks… and when you suck with an attitude.. tha tha that’s all folks!!!!!!
as much as it sickens me to agree with the bastard commissioner – I agree – kap sucks and is not worth his baggage…
Colin Kaepernick has every right as a free American citizen to kneel during the National Anthem and every NFL team has a right to not sign him because of it of they so decide. If we are to protect the rights of one we must protect the rights of all and if that means Kaepernick is getting “Blackballed” then so be it. One should consider the consequences of their actions before they decide to see them through.
As for the NFL getting “a lot of continued criticism over Kaepernick’s continued unemployment ” I dont think it has come from anyone that actually matters.
I don’t understand why this is still a story. I think it’s very clear Kap IS being black-balled by owners. I also think it’s very obvious as to WHY they are black balling him. Kap has the skills to contribute to a NFL team but his personal tactics rubbed some fans (and owners) the wrong way. That represents the potential loss of business and money to the owners. They don’t think his potential contribution to winning games outweighs the PR headache.
Deflategate (among other scandals) put Goodell’s honesty in question, so how can we believe anything that he says??
Hes not being blackballed. The NFL has shown that teams will take a risk on any player that can help them win relative to affordability. He just isnt the player he used to be, his best attribute was his athleticism and he let his condition/physical strength deteriorate. His asking price, Conditioning and the potential distraction are working against him. This isnt Joe Montana in his prime were talking about..
This tool lives in an alternate reality.
#FireGoidell
What in the name of football does Goodell have to do with it? It’s not up to him to decide to add him to a football team anyway. And, if it turns out to be true that he is indeed being blackballed, I’m glad!
Newsflash: Kap sucks.
This is getting old. If he had talent like Aaron Rogers or any of the other Tier 1 Qb he’d be writing his pay check. The truth is for a backup QB like himself he’s not worth the distraction he’ll bring to a team.
You could have just stopped at “Goodell still doesn’t think.”
And when did “blackballing” someone become synonymous with practicing enlightened self interest? Blackballing denotes a level of collusion for the good of the sport that in this instance the owners could never reach. Don’t kid yourself, whether it was Kaepernick, Hitler or Charles Manson if they played like Rodgers, Brees or Brady there’d be more than one owner willing to be ‘open to different outlooks’ and ‘celebrate a culture of inclusive diversity.’ It’s simple, in Kaepernick’s case the juice just isn’t worth the squeeze.
He IS being blackballed. But you reap what you sow.
Kaep dosent have the skills…….. or he would be signed