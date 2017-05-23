Goodell tells players they can make snow angels, use the ball as a prop

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 23, 2017, 1:09 PM EDT

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has officially informed players that the league is backing off its heavy-handed approach to penalizing celebrations.

In a letter to players, Goodell wrote that previously penalized celebrations, including making snow angels, using the ball as a prop and engaging in group demonstrations, will now be legal.

“Today, we are excited to tell you about another change that comes after conversations with more than 80 current and former players: we are relaxing our rules on celebrations to allow players more room to have fun after they make big plays,” Goodell wrote. “We know that you love the spontaneous displays of emotion that come after a spectacular touchdown. And players have told us they want more freedom to be able to express themselves and celebrate their athletic achievements.”

The league will still penalize some celebrations, including “offensive demonstrations, celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game, and those directed at an opponent.”

That’s just common sense. Last year the league went way too far in policing celebrations. This year players will be encouraged to have a little fun.