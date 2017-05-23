Goodell tells players they can make snow angels, use the ball as a prop

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has officially informed players that the league is backing off its heavy-handed approach to penalizing celebrations.
In a letter to players, Goodell wrote that previously penalized celebrations, including making snow angels, using the ball as a prop and engaging in group demonstrations, will now be legal.
“Today, we are excited to tell you about another change that comes after conversations with more than 80 current and former players: we are relaxing our rules on celebrations to allow players more room to have fun after they make big plays,” Goodell wrote. “We know that you love the spontaneous displays of emotion that come after a spectacular touchdown. And players have told us they want more freedom to be able to express themselves and celebrate their athletic achievements.”
The league will still penalize some celebrations, including “offensive demonstrations, celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game, and those directed at an opponent.”
That’s just common sense. Last year the league went way too far in policing celebrations. This year players will be encouraged to have a little fun.
It’s about time. Just one of the new rules Goodell put in place that he should have never messed with in the first place. If you score a TD you should be able to celebrate, not everyone gets a trophy!
But he still cannot clarify what constitutes a “legal catch”
What about dunking on the goal post?
Can they remove their helmet after a touchdown?
Doug Baldwin is glad he can now pretend to poop the football until his heart’s content without fear of a penalty.
It will be interesting to see what happens. I can see some of the coaches philosophies playing out in this. For example, if Rex Ryan, who was labeled as a “player coach” was still coaching you might see a celebration that included all 11 players on the field. On the other hand, I would be surprised to see anything change celebration-wise for the Patriots.
Some players will spend more time practicing their celebrations than football. I will bet one or 2 even try to trade mark a celebrations.
Shouldn’t have flagged celebrations in the first place. Football is a game after all.
Sounds okay as long as they can keep players from celebrating first downs or big hits when their teams are down by 30 points.
I wish every single NFL player would band together to troll Goodell for this upcoming season by celebrating a touchdown ala Barry Sanders… cross the goal line, quietly hand the ball to a ref, and jog to the sidelines. I always admired Sanders for his non-celebrations, a statement of team rather than a statement of Look at Me.
Just more ways the receivers can show a lack of class. What the hell ever happened to handing the ball to the ref and getting off the field.
Just wait until the 1st time someone on the Patriots celebrates against the Ravens. Harbaugh will run crying to the league and the rule will be changed immediately.
I would bet Chad Johnson is smiling ear to ear!. What’s that? Born too soon? Ocho?
I give this 2 years before the rule is changed back, maybe even one.
It shouldnt take long before we start seeing choreographed hip hop dance routines after every touch down.
You can be a little unsportsmanlike, not a lot.
Can they pretend to gamble? Or in Las Vegas can they gamble for real?
So in other words, snow angels are now legal for all teams and not just the packers.
I was horribly upset by players making snow angels, or when Ezekial Elliot jumped into the Salvation Army pot. And when Marshawn Lynch was televised eating Skittles, well, that was almost WW3.
