Goodell thinks players will prove Marvin Lewis wrong on celebrations

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 23, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis isn’t happy that the NFL has loosened up its rules on celebrations, but Commissioner Roger Goodell thinks Lewis will change his mind when he actually sees the new rule in place.

Goodell said today that while he understands that Lewis is concerned about allowing poor sportsmanship, Goodell believes players can celebrate without making themselves, their teams or the league look bad.

“I’ve heard it from Marvin before. We’ve had these discussions over the last couple years. I think the players will prove him wrong on that. I think the players will be responsible, show good sportsmanship and do it in a way that is entertaining but also respectful,” Goodell said.

Lewis is surely not the only coach who wants to crack down on celebrations: Football coaches by their very nature dislike anything that draws attention to an individual instead of the entire team. But on this one, Goodell seems to have the support of both players and fans, who think the game should be fun. Even if coaches think it’s deadly serious.