Goodell thinks players will prove Marvin Lewis wrong on celebrations

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis isn’t happy that the NFL has loosened up its rules on celebrations, but Commissioner Roger Goodell thinks Lewis will change his mind when he actually sees the new rule in place.
Goodell said today that while he understands that Lewis is concerned about allowing poor sportsmanship, Goodell believes players can celebrate without making themselves, their teams or the league look bad.
“I’ve heard it from Marvin before. We’ve had these discussions over the last couple years. I think the players will prove him wrong on that. I think the players will be responsible, show good sportsmanship and do it in a way that is entertaining but also respectful,” Goodell said.
Lewis is surely not the only coach who wants to crack down on celebrations: Football coaches by their very nature dislike anything that draws attention to an individual instead of the entire team. But on this one, Goodell seems to have the support of both players and fans, who think the game should be fun. Even if coaches think it’s deadly serious.
LOL just like doug baldwin taking a dump with the ball. yes Goodell its going to be interesting this year. I feel the only person that will end up with egg on their face is you.
I could do without the dancing too. Don’t miss it. Players have lots of other ways to celebrate a big play.
Yeah, i can see where Marvin Lewis would be concerned about this. He runs a really tight ship there in Cincy.