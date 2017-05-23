Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dead at 48

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

The football world received some sad news from Florida on Tuesday.

The Orlando Police Department announced that Pro Football Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy has died at the age of 48. A cause of death has not been announced, but a member of the Orlando Police Department told the Blytheville Courier News in Arkansas, Kennedy’s home state, that there is nothing suspicious at this point.

“We can confirm his passing and at this time there is nothing suspicious to report but we are conducting an investigation regarding his unattended passing,” Sgt. Wanda Miglio said.

Kennedy went to the Seahawks with the third pick of the 1990 NFL Draft after completing a stellar career at the University of Miami and made his first Pro Bowl the next year. Kennedy would go on to be named first-team All-Pro three times, win the defensive player of the year award in 1992 and take a spot on the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1990s. He retired after the 2000 season and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2012.

Our condolences go out to Kennedy’s family and friends on their loss.