Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dead at 48

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT
The football world received some sad news from Florida on Tuesday.

The Orlando Police Department announced that Pro Football Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy has died at the age of 48. A cause of death has not been announced, but a member of the Orlando Police Department told the Blytheville Courier News in Arkansas, Kennedy’s home state, that there is nothing suspicious at this point.

“We can confirm his passing and at this time there is nothing suspicious to report but we are conducting an investigation regarding his unattended passing,” Sgt. Wanda Miglio said.

Kennedy went to the Seahawks with the third pick of the 1990 NFL Draft after completing a stellar career at the University of Miami and made his first Pro Bowl the next year. Kennedy would go on to be named first-team All-Pro three times, win the defensive player of the year award in 1992 and take a spot on the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1990s. He retired after the 2000 season and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2012.

Our condolences go out to Kennedy’s family and friends on their loss.

29 Responses to “Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dead at 48”
  1. RegisHawk says: May 23, 2017 1:18 PM

    Wow…met him at his HOF ceremony. He was sitting next to Willie Roaf at the signing and Willie was falling asleep off and on. Caught Tez’s eye one time it happened and he said “He was up partying with his dad last night.”

    RIP

  2. thisdamnbox says: May 23, 2017 1:19 PM

    Tough month in Seattle. RIP, Tez…

  3. mmmpierogi says: May 23, 2017 1:20 PM

    Wow, he was so young. RIP and condolences.

  4. eazeback says: May 23, 2017 1:20 PM

    sad news

  5. Lisa_the_Greek says: May 23, 2017 1:20 PM

    RIP Tez

  6. dirtydrynn27 says: May 23, 2017 1:23 PM

    Condolences to the Kennedy family!!!

  7. abqhawk says: May 23, 2017 1:25 PM

    RIP sir, you will always be remembered as one of the greatest to wear a Seahawks uniform ever.

  8. MasMacho says: May 23, 2017 1:25 PM

    Amazing player. Will be missed. RIP.

  9. seabrawk12 says: May 23, 2017 1:26 PM

    One of the greatest to ever wear a Hawks uni.

    RIP brother.

  10. bkostela says: May 23, 2017 1:27 PM

    I’ll never forget in ’92 after Jerome Brown died, Cortez Kennedy changed his jersey number to 99 for one season and won defensive player of the year. Pretty epic stuff.

  11. ctiggs says: May 23, 2017 1:27 PM

    Sad day for everyone in or from Blytheville. Although I didn’t grow up there all my family originated from there. They loved Cortez. RIP

  12. wny49er says: May 23, 2017 1:27 PM

    Much respect for this man! RIP sir.

  13. nhpats says: May 23, 2017 1:29 PM

    that is a real shame. 48 is far too young.

  14. ricko1112 says: May 23, 2017 1:34 PM

    What the heck is going on this week with all these formers players dying?

    Enough is enough!

  15. godofwine330 says: May 23, 2017 1:35 PM

    Damned shame. I grew up watching him. One of the legends of the game. 48 is far too young. #RIP Tez

  16. twoteamsforlosangeles says: May 23, 2017 1:36 PM

    What a loss in the football world…Great player, always admired his play. I grieve with and for his family.

  17. sjoyner59 says: May 23, 2017 1:36 PM

    RIP Cortez was a hell of a player and followed Jerome Brown at Miami

  18. dmoney253 says: May 23, 2017 1:41 PM

    RIP Tez! him and Sam Adams formed one of the best DT combos in league history

  19. RandyinRoxbury says: May 23, 2017 1:41 PM

    RIP Tez, from the “U” nation.

  20. tylawspick6 says: May 23, 2017 1:42 PM

    RIP

    Hopefully, it’s not an overdose.

    Chris Cornell, Powers Boothe, Roger Moore and now Cortez.

    Rough week.

  21. brimab says: May 23, 2017 1:43 PM

    There were seasons where Tez was the only reason to watch a really bad team. Such a shock, so glad he was around to be inducted into the HOF and see his jersey retired. Rest in peace sir. You will always be remembered.

  22. softhelmet says: May 23, 2017 1:45 PM

    Way, way too young.

  23. ishallcomment says: May 23, 2017 1:45 PM

    Chris Cornell at 52, and Tez at 48…

    Rough week here in Seattle 😦

  24. mongo3401 says: May 23, 2017 1:46 PM

    RIP big guy. Now you know why these guys these days grab whatever money they can while they are playing. Here why,48 years old and gone. Sad. Very sad.

  25. digitalsasquatch says: May 23, 2017 1:53 PM

    Awwww, not ‘Tez. Man, he showed up and worked every game.

  26. thetooloftools says: May 23, 2017 1:56 PM

    He was a force to be reckoned with. A straight up player !

  27. leathernuts says: May 23, 2017 1:57 PM

    Just horrible news, RIP

  28. cakesw says: May 23, 2017 2:00 PM

    Very sad news….

    I’m sorry Seattle.

    Condolences to his family and the Seahawk faithful. Far, Far, Far too soon.

  29. runningoutofboundsisforgringos says: May 23, 2017 2:07 PM

    dammit

