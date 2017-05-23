Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dead at 48

The football world received some sad news from Florida on Tuesday.
The Orlando Police Department announced that Pro Football Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy has died at the age of 48. A cause of death has not been announced, but a member of the Orlando Police Department told the Blytheville Courier News in Arkansas, Kennedy’s home state, that there is nothing suspicious at this point.
“We can confirm his passing and at this time there is nothing suspicious to report but we are conducting an investigation regarding his unattended passing,” Sgt. Wanda Miglio said.
Kennedy went to the Seahawks with the third pick of the 1990 NFL Draft after completing a stellar career at the University of Miami and made his first Pro Bowl the next year. Kennedy would go on to be named first-team All-Pro three times, win the defensive player of the year award in 1992 and take a spot on the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1990s. He retired after the 2000 season and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2012.
Our condolences go out to Kennedy’s family and friends on their loss.
Wow…met him at his HOF ceremony. He was sitting next to Willie Roaf at the signing and Willie was falling asleep off and on. Caught Tez’s eye one time it happened and he said “He was up partying with his dad last night.”
RIP
Tough month in Seattle. RIP, Tez…
Wow, he was so young. RIP and condolences.
sad news
RIP Tez
Condolences to the Kennedy family!!!
RIP sir, you will always be remembered as one of the greatest to wear a Seahawks uniform ever.
Amazing player. Will be missed. RIP.
One of the greatest to ever wear a Hawks uni.
RIP brother.
I’ll never forget in ’92 after Jerome Brown died, Cortez Kennedy changed his jersey number to 99 for one season and won defensive player of the year. Pretty epic stuff.
Sad day for everyone in or from Blytheville. Although I didn’t grow up there all my family originated from there. They loved Cortez. RIP
Much respect for this man! RIP sir.
that is a real shame. 48 is far too young.
What the heck is going on this week with all these formers players dying?
Enough is enough!
Damned shame. I grew up watching him. One of the legends of the game. 48 is far too young. #RIP Tez
What a loss in the football world…Great player, always admired his play. I grieve with and for his family.
RIP Cortez was a hell of a player and followed Jerome Brown at Miami
RIP Tez! him and Sam Adams formed one of the best DT combos in league history
RIP Tez, from the “U” nation.
RIP
Hopefully, it’s not an overdose.
Chris Cornell, Powers Boothe, Roger Moore and now Cortez.
Rough week.
There were seasons where Tez was the only reason to watch a really bad team. Such a shock, so glad he was around to be inducted into the HOF and see his jersey retired. Rest in peace sir. You will always be remembered.
Way, way too young.
Chris Cornell at 52, and Tez at 48…
Rough week here in Seattle 😦
RIP big guy. Now you know why these guys these days grab whatever money they can while they are playing. Here why,48 years old and gone. Sad. Very sad.
Awwww, not ‘Tez. Man, he showed up and worked every game.
He was a force to be reckoned with. A straight up player !
Just horrible news, RIP
Very sad news….
I’m sorry Seattle.
Condolences to his family and the Seahawk faithful. Far, Far, Far too soon.
dammit