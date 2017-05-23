J.J. Watt doing everything at OTAs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT

The Texans have a big piece of their defense back on the field for Organized Team Activities, but two other key players were on the sidelines as the team moved into the final phase of their offseason work.

Defensive end J.J. Watt missed the final 13 games of the regular season and both playoff games after having his second back surgery of 2016, but is back to doing all the drills at Texans practice. Watt said during the offseason that he’d be more cautious with his individual workouts and reiterated that Tuesday while adding that he’s taking a different approach to team work.

“I think the slow pace applies a little more to the weight room than it does to the field,” Watt said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I don’t like to play slow. The best part is just being back out here with my teammates. It’s so much fun to be in the meetings, to be on the field and be back with the guys. I feel great. I’m sure we’ll have some sort of program where I take a day off here and there, but as far as when I’m allowed to be on the field, I feel awesome.”

Linebackers Brian Cushing and Whitney Mercilus were not on the field with Watt during Tuesday’s practice. Cushing had shoulder surgery early in the offseason and was working on the side.