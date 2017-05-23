Jamaal Charles to focus on getting healthy until camp

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

A recent report gave running back Jamaal Charles 50-50 odds of making the Broncos’ 53-man roster come September and his push to get on the right side of that decision won’t be starting in earnest for a while.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said on Tuesday, via James Palmer of NFL Media, that Charles will be focused on rehab and getting healthy during the Organized Team Activities phase of the team’s offseason schedule. Charles has dealt with knee injuries the last two seasons.

While the time off the field will give other running backs more opportunities to catch the eye of the coaching staff, Joseph said that Charles has no chance to help the team if he isn’t healthy and that it wouldn’t be fair to the veteran to push him into action before that point.

Charles’ contract doesn’t include any guaranteed money, so it won’t be hard for the Broncos to walk away if Charles isn’t able to get back to form by the end of the preseason.