Look for overtime rule change to be a one-year experiment

I hate the idea of reducing preseason and regular-season overtime from 15 minutes to 10. I hate it because: (1) it likely will lead to unintended consequences; (2) it definitely will lead to more ties; and (3) it seems to be motivated primarily if not solely by a desire to eliminate one of the potential complaints about short-week football.
But, apparently, the powers-that-be who hope to fix something that isn’t broken in order to polish up the thing that Richard Sherman publicly dubbed a “poopfest” have finagled the 24 votes necessary to reduce overtime to 10 minutes. (For any of the 24 inclined to relent, there’s still time to stand up and say, “This is a dumb idea.”) If the rule is passed, look for it to be adopted on a one-year experimental basis.
Adopting the rule for one year only means that 24 votes would be required in 2018 to keep it. Making it a permanent change means that 24 votes would be needed to get rid of it.
Still, one year alone may not be enough of a sample size to bring all of the potentially unintended consequences to fruition. That’s why it will be smart to keep it on a one-year basis for two years or more before making it a permanent change. Eventually, the experiment will go the way of Peter Brady’s volcano, which will allow the league easily, and somewhat gracefully, move on from it.
Sticking with the Brady Bunch theme, in 2018 the NFL will settle over time by having the two teams build a card house at midfield.