Look for overtime rule change to be a one-year experiment

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2017, 9:29 AM EDT

I hate the idea of reducing preseason and regular-season overtime from 15 minutes to 10. I hate it because: (1) it likely will lead to unintended consequences; (2) it definitely will lead to more ties; and (3) it seems to be motivated primarily if not solely by a desire to eliminate one of the potential complaints about short-week football.

But, apparently, the powers-that-be who hope to fix something that isn’t broken in order to polish up the thing that Richard Sherman publicly dubbed a “poopfest” have finagled the 24 votes necessary to reduce overtime to 10 minutes. (For any of the 24 inclined to relent, there’s still time to stand up and say, “This is a dumb idea.”) If the rule is passed, look for it to be adopted on a one-year experimental basis.

Adopting the rule for one year only means that 24 votes would be required in 2018 to keep it. Making it a permanent change means that 24 votes would be needed to get rid of it.

Still, one year alone may not be enough of a sample size to bring all of the potentially unintended consequences to fruition. That’s why it will be smart to keep it on a one-year basis for two years or more before making it a permanent change. Eventually, the experiment will go the way of Peter Brady’s volcano, which will allow the league easily, and somewhat gracefully, move on from it.