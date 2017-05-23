Marvin Lewis decides dancing is where he draws the line

Marvin Lewis coaches the team that used a second-round pick on a guy who punched a woman in the face.
Marvin Lewis thinks the NFL’s relaxation of celebration penalties sets a bad example for the youth of America.
Via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, the Bengals coach said he was not a fan of the league’s decision to allow expanded touchdown celebrations.
“I’m not for that at all,” Lewis said. “We had a good standard and the whole standard has always been you want to teach people how to play the game the correct way and go about it the correct way, and that’s not a very good example for young people.”
Lewis has seen first-hand when individualism is taken to its extreme, having coached Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens, two of the greats of the last generation of players allowed to have fun after achieving a difficult thing.
“The rules were changed for a reason and I thought we had a good outcome,” Lewis said. “Again, this is a team game, and . . . I don’t understand why we want to give in to individual celebrations.”
Of course, it would be easy to suggest that Lewis is focusing on the wrong things, considering the Bengals just drafted Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, who fell into their laps because there happened to be video of him — stop us if we said this already — punching a woman in the face.
And because it’s easy to suggest that Lewis is focusing on the wrong things, we’ll continue to do it. Particularly when Mixon scores a touchdown this year, the ability to do so which caused the Bengals to ignore the fact he punched a woman in the face.
He better not dance, or else Lewis might have to say enough is enough.
i remember when this team used to focus on *not* losing a playoff game.
Lewis is old school. He longs for the days when dancing was banned and beating your old lady was good family values.
You gotta agenda there, Darin, do you? Get off your moral high horse!
Yes Mixon sure did punch a woman in the face, got suspended for a season, apologized for it and lost a few million dollars in the process. The NFL picks and chooses when and with whom it will make a statement. Ray Rice and Colin Kapernick. The league wasn’t going to do anything about Giants punter until it was exposed to the media. So you can protest and bring up the fact Mixon punched a woman in the face, well, until you’re red in face. Bottom line is, he was available for 32 teams to select and one team selected him. Your beef should be with the NFL, not the team that selected him.
Yes Marvin Lewis is a clown and his failure to corral Chad Johnson is one of the reasons the No Fun League started it’s heavy handed policies in the first place. Yes Marvin says these things and then his players play about as undisciplined as humanly possible.
You need to stop saying anyone ignored Joe Mixon punching someone in the face. The Bengals took a chance that he couldn’t possibly be stupid enough to punch a woman in the face again, they’re probably right. Yes Mike Brown cares about money and value more than most things in this world and saw a woman-beater as a value in the 2nd round (in football terms, he’s a great value). It’s an insult to Amelia Molitor to equate dancing on the field to physical assault. While both show Marvin Lewis’ inability to control his players or make the right decisions (he still denies a link between football and brain injuries), they are unrelated.
@blah773 says:
May 23, 2017 4:39 PM
i remember when this team used to focus on *not* losing a playoff game.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
When was that…198o something?
————————————————————-
Who say’s hes focused on this? A member of the media asked him a question about the rule change. He answered it. I don’t think it means he’s not concerned about bigger issues, no?
Marvin Lewis has popped his membrane, don’t believe anything he says. Look at his roster.
But the TD dances are one of the best ways to know what era the game is from when watching it decades later on an NFL Films retrospective. For example, a Macarena celebration combined with the Dolphins actually winning a game screams mid-1990s.
It’s an insult to Amelia Molitor to equate dancing on the field to physical assault.
——————————
You seriously thought he was equating them? Hmm, I got something totally different.
I agree. Act like you’ve been there before.
Too bad none of his clowns have been there, and he has no clue how to get them there.
Marvin Lewis, LOL!
Im thinking that JJ Watt would be the first to break out the Macarena!!
Id give him $20.
Maybe he should care less about the end zone celebrations and more when members of his team go nuts (Adam Jones, Vontaze Burfict) go nuts and cost them a playoff game….or at least heavily contribute to said loss…
At least he is focused on what matters–making sure jones and Burfict are in prime position to commit a game-turning penalty.
If either one scores the dance is the least of the problems
Is this the same Marvin Lewis who let Chad Johnson do anything he wanted and had no problem with his antics? Are we now living in an alternate universe?