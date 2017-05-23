Mike Glennon: This is my year, not worried about 2018

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT

When the Bears signed quarterback Mike Glennon to a three-year deal as a free agent this offseason, most people assumed that he’d be getting most of that time as the starter in Chicago with a chance for a longer run if he played well.

That outlook changed when the Bears traded up to the No. 2 pick so they could select Mitchell Trubisky in last month’s draft. Now the questions aren’t about whether Glennon is the long-term answer at the position but about how long it will be before the Bears turn to Trubisky.

Glennon said Tuesday that the team has told him it is his team this year and that he’s not thinking about anything beyond that as a result.

“This year is my year and I’m not going to worry about the future,” Glennon said, via Zach Zaidman of the team’s radio network.

Glennon also said that he would have still signed with the Bears even if he knew Trubisky was going to be the pick, which may sound like a stretch but Glennon signed a deal that the Bears that offered the team an easy out after this season so he was going to have to play well to keep his job under any circumstances. If he does, he’ll get a shot in Chicago or somewhere else and that’s more than enough reason to keep focus on himself rather than the rookie waiting in the wings.