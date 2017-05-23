 Skip to content

No Fletcher Cox, Jason Peters at Eagles OTAs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT
Eagles coach Doug Pederson held his first press conference of the Organized Team Activities portion of the offseason on Tuesday and announced that three veteran members of the team were not in attendance.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, left tackle Jason Peters and punter Donnie Jones are not at the voluntary workouts and Pederson said that the team has been in touch with all of their players about why they aren’t there. He didn’t share those reasons and noted that the players aren’t required to be there, but did share a bit more about Cox’s absence.

“The reason’s satisfactory,” Pederson said, via Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. “It’s voluntary program. I’d love for everyone to be here. That’s just me personally. I know it’s not always going to work out that way. Fletcher’s one of the leaders on the football team, guys like that you do expect to be here. I get the rules. We abide by the rules. He’s one of the guys at the end of the day that I’m going to hang my hat on and go to war with.”

Cox also skipped OTAs last year while he was working on a new deal that he ultimately signed in June. He was back for mandatory minicamp and a reprise this year seems likely with no contract squabbles to sort out.

7 Responses to “No Fletcher Cox, Jason Peters at Eagles OTAs”
  1. factschecker says: May 23, 2017 11:34 AM

    No Cox and No Peters?

    The Philadelphia Eunuchs.

    Just saying it makes me Wentz.

  2. 700levelvet says: May 23, 2017 11:38 AM

    June 2016
    102 million dollar contract…
    26 million dollar signing bonus…
    63 million guaranteed…
    No show at OTA’S….
    And it’s satisfactory to you??????
    Be real

  3. redlikethepig says: May 23, 2017 11:39 AM

    Wouldn’t want to cut their 4 month vacation short.

  4. blitzinc43 says: May 23, 2017 11:41 AM

    As a close friend of the organization much of the teams workload is shouldered by these two gentlemen, therefore it is only prudent to allow them to have an extended vacation

  5. thesmartestmanever says: May 23, 2017 11:48 AM

    No better way to shape and mold that invisible bond than absenteeism.

  6. dawoger says: May 23, 2017 11:51 AM

    Eagles > mn barneys

  7. vicksdawgpound says: May 23, 2017 12:25 PM

    Who cares?

    They are both experienced players and there is no need for either of them to be there. Especially Peters.

