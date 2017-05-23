 Skip to content

Odell Beckham expected to report to OTAs on Thursday

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 23, 2017, 9:48 AM EDT
Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was a no-show for the first day of voluntary Organized Team Activities, but he’s not boycotting OTAs entirely.

Beckham is likely to be at OTAs on Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

There’s been no word from Beckham about why he is absent from the start of OTAs. It may be a matter of wanting a new contract, which is the reason Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald didn’t participate in his team’s OTAs yesterday.

Beckham also didn’t join Eli Manning and other teammates for their annual workouts at Duke last month, which he said was because he was having oral surgery.

19 Responses to “Odell Beckham expected to report to OTAs on Thursday”
  1. tylawspick6 says: May 23, 2017 9:52 AM

    What a loser.

  2. dawoger says: May 23, 2017 9:54 AM

    Blue Men > minisoda barneys

  3. streetyson says: May 23, 2017 9:54 AM

    I’m so glad he finished sorting out that extension – at the hair salon.

  4. pftthoughtpolicemostwanted says: May 23, 2017 9:57 AM

    I miss Randy Moss

  5. lordliftedme says: May 23, 2017 10:00 AM

    Do they (purposely) find the most ridiculous looking picture of these guys, or what?

  6. footballzblog says: May 23, 2017 10:08 AM

    head case

  7. silvernblacksabbath says: May 23, 2017 10:09 AM

    No he was getting a manicure guys… Odell Becky Junebug

  8. redlikethepig says: May 23, 2017 10:24 AM

    “Do they (purposely) find the most ridiculous looking picture of these guys, or what?”

    I think it’s a copyright situation. Most “official” pics you can’t use unless someone gets paid.

  9. jonwill57 says: May 23, 2017 10:30 AM

    VOLUNTARY…

  10. drudema says: May 23, 2017 10:34 AM

    Why do teams cater to diva wide receivers? They never lead a team to a championship. Cost a lot of money. Alienate teammates. They are generally unlikable. Destroy team chemistry. And did I mention that they never lead to a championship.

  11. gmenroachie20 says: May 23, 2017 10:39 AM

    Let’s make a big deal about someone not showing up to VOLUNTARY practices….

  12. tylawspick6 says: May 23, 2017 10:45 AM

    LOSER

  13. corkspop says: May 23, 2017 10:53 AM

    Diva Rulebook, page 17, first paragraph: Never show up on time. Make everyone wonder what you are up to.

  14. tylawspick6 says: May 23, 2017 10:54 AM

    drudema says:
    May 23, 2017 10:34 AM
    Why do teams cater to diva wide receivers? They never lead a team to a championship. Cost a lot of money. Alienate teammates. They are generally unlikable. Destroy team chemistry. And did I mention that they never lead to a championship.

    ————–

    Makes you wonder how on earth these GMs have jobs, doesn’t it?

  15. jag1959 says: May 23, 2017 10:57 AM

    drudema says:
    May 23, 2017 10:34 AM
    Why do teams cater to diva wide receivers?
    _________________________

    As with everything it’s all about the benjamins. The fanboys and fantasy geeks love WRs & RBs so they are part of the teams marketing. Fans of the game know for the most part it is won and lost in the trenches and between the ears of the QB

  16. elmerbrownelmerbrown says: May 23, 2017 11:27 AM

    Jerry Rice and Joe Montana never attended an ota event in their career ! ORGANIZED TEAM EVENT it’s kinda like the weekend you check into your dorm in college ,,,,in short it keeps the NFL in the news !!!

  17. 700levelvet says: May 23, 2017 11:28 AM

    He’s no Eli…. Has he sold fake memorbilia?

  18. weepingjebus says: May 23, 2017 11:47 AM

    The kicking net is also holding out for a better contract.

  19. vikingsdefineaverage says: May 23, 2017 12:03 PM

    Oral fixation

