Odell Beckham expected to report to OTAs on Thursday

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 23, 2017, 9:48 AM EDT

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was a no-show for the first day of voluntary Organized Team Activities, but he’s not boycotting OTAs entirely.

Beckham is likely to be at OTAs on Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

There’s been no word from Beckham about why he is absent from the start of OTAs. It may be a matter of wanting a new contract, which is the reason Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald didn’t participate in his team’s OTAs yesterday.

Beckham also didn’t join Eli Manning and other teammates for their annual workouts at Duke last month, which he said was because he was having oral surgery.