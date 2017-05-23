Odell Beckham expected to report to OTAs on Thursday

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was a no-show for the first day of voluntary Organized Team Activities, but he’s not boycotting OTAs entirely.
Beckham is likely to be at OTAs on Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.
There’s been no word from Beckham about why he is absent from the start of OTAs. It may be a matter of wanting a new contract, which is the reason Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald didn’t participate in his team’s OTAs yesterday.
Beckham also didn’t join Eli Manning and other teammates for their annual workouts at Duke last month, which he said was because he was having oral surgery.
What a loser.
Blue Men > minisoda barneys
I’m so glad he finished sorting out that extension – at the hair salon.
I miss Randy Moss
Do they (purposely) find the most ridiculous looking picture of these guys, or what?
head case
No he was getting a manicure guys… Odell Becky Junebug
“Do they (purposely) find the most ridiculous looking picture of these guys, or what?”
I think it’s a copyright situation. Most “official” pics you can’t use unless someone gets paid.
VOLUNTARY…
Why do teams cater to diva wide receivers? They never lead a team to a championship. Cost a lot of money. Alienate teammates. They are generally unlikable. Destroy team chemistry. And did I mention that they never lead to a championship.
Let’s make a big deal about someone not showing up to VOLUNTARY practices….
LOSER
Diva Rulebook, page 17, first paragraph: Never show up on time. Make everyone wonder what you are up to.
————–
Makes you wonder how on earth these GMs have jobs, doesn’t it?
Why do teams cater to diva wide receivers?
_________________________
As with everything it’s all about the benjamins. The fanboys and fantasy geeks love WRs & RBs so they are part of the teams marketing. Fans of the game know for the most part it is won and lost in the trenches and between the ears of the QB
Jerry Rice and Joe Montana never attended an ota event in their career ! ORGANIZED TEAM EVENT it’s kinda like the weekend you check into your dorm in college ,,,,in short it keeps the NFL in the news !!!
He’s no Eli…. Has he sold fake memorbilia?
The kicking net is also holding out for a better contract.
Oral fixation