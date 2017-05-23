 Skip to content

Overtime shortened to 10 minutes

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 23, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT
AP

NFL owners did not take PFT’s generously offered advice.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, owners voted to shorten overtime from 15 minutes to 10.

The effort was presented as a player safety issue, as an extra five minutes of football after 70 can generally be considered to be too much.

If last year had been played under such rules, the playoffs would have looked different, as Tampa Bay’s late loss to the Raiders would have ended in a tie, and would have put the Bucs in the postseason instead of the Lions.

Three other games were won in the final five minutes of overtime, with the Steelers beating the Browns, the Dolphins beating the Bills, and the Chiefs overcoming the Broncos.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Detroit Lions, Home, Rumor Mill, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Respond to “Overtime shortened to 10 minutes”
  1. daysend564 says: May 23, 2017 12:31 PM

    So, more ties at the expense of 15 or so plays? Makes sense?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!