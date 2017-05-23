Owners approve measure to add another return from IR spot

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 23, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT

Teams hit by injuries (which would be all of them) now have a little more flexibility.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, owners approved a measure which would add a second player per team to return from injured reserve.

The designated-for-return device gives teams options for guys who could miss a few months, but not the entire year.

And now, they’ll be able to double their use of it. Last year, for instance, the Cardinals had to decide whether to bring back safety Tyvon Branch or running back Chris Johnson after both went on IR the same day with hernias, ultimately bringing Branch back and shelving Johnson for the rest of the season.

Likewise, any shot the Patriots might have thought they had of getting Rob Gronkowski back late in the season went away when they activated Jacoby Brissett.

Now, teams won’t have to choose.