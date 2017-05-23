Raiders’ move led about 1,000 fans to seek ticket refunds

When the Raiders announced that they’re planning to move to Las Vegas in 2020, they also announced that Oakland fans who want out now can get refunds for season tickets they already purchased. About 1,000 fans took them up on that.
Raiders owner Mark Davis told reporters at the league meeting today that his team issued about 1,000 refunds to fans who were unhappy about the team’s decision to leave Oakland.
Davis added, however, that those refunds aren’t hurting the team’s bottom line: He said all the season tickets that have been refunded have since been purchased by other fans.
The Raiders have a talented young team coming off a playoff season, so they’ll probably continue to have support in Oakland, even if the local fans aren’t happy about the decision to leave. If the Raiders have a disappointing season on the field, however, fan support may evaporate, and a team that has often played in front of thousands of empty seats may find itself getting less local support than ever.
They are gonna be good, so they’ll have respectable crowds… This team is a legit contender.
Did they extend the same offer to the tarps that cover the entire upper deck on game days??
How many more will give up their tickets when they cant sign Carr?
Love that haircut.
Hey Mcniner: Dream on. Raiders won’t let Carr get away.
New respect for Oakland fans. More real fans should have the courage to put their money where their mouth is and not allow the NFL to bully them. The only thing owners understand is profit, and they assume they can get buy with anything and fans will continue to follow them blindly like a bunch of sheep. Three loyal fanbases casualties in about a year after years of supporting their hometime teams–time for some accountability by the owners who only understand a hit to the wallet!
Will PSL be refunded after they move?
Winning solves most problems in sports
Thats very un-NFL like of Davis. If it was Goodell’s team he would say nope u already paid for them
Too bad
They had a number of victories in close games last season, all that it takes is a few bounces of the ball the other way and they can miss the playoffs. Denver and KC will be contenders, so it is no assurance they can win the division or a wildcard berth.
That means they were Oakland fans, not Raider fans.