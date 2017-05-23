Rams OK with Tampa leapfrogging L.A. in Super Bowl order

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 23, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT

Los Angeles lost the 2021 Super Bowl to Tampa today, as the NFL’s owners voted to delay the L.A. Super Bowl by a year because of construction delays on the new stadium. The Rams, who are building the stadium with owner Stan Kroenke’s money, say they’re fine with that.

Rams COO Kevin Demoff said in a statement that the Rams support the NFL’s decision and will now focus on getting the stadium ready a year later than planned.

“As work continues on the transformational sports and entertainment district being built at Hollywood Park, we are looking forward to moments such as a grand opening during the Summer of 2020 and the Super Bowl’s return to Los Angeles after nearly three decades,” Demoff said. “In the past week, we have worked with the NFL on the resolution that was presented today and are supportive of the NFL Owners’ decision to play Super Bowl LV in Tampa and to have Los Angeles host Super Bowl LVI in 2022. Over the next 90 days, we will continue to work with our partners across the Los Angeles region, including the Chargers, to deliver the elements promised in the bid that was approved last year.”

The Rams didn’t have much choice, as the NFL’s rules require a stadium to be open for two full seasons before it can host a Super Bowl. The NFL’s other owners could have voted to give the Rams a waiver and let them host the Super Bowl in the stadium’s first season, but they didn’t do that at today’s owners meeting. Instead, L.A. has been leapfrogged by Tampa, and Los Angeles is still nearly five years away from hosting a Super Bowl.