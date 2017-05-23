Report: Branden Albert not expected to be at Jags OTAs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2017, 9:53 AM EDT

It looks like the wait for tackle Branden Albert to report for work with the Jaguars will continue.

There was word last week that the Jaguars and Albert have reopened communications after coach Doug Marrone said earlier in the offseason that the veteran acquired in a trade with the Dolphins had not been in touch with the team. Albert has not been at any of the team’s voluntary workouts as he pushes for a new contract.

While the lines of communication may be open, it doesn’t appear that will change this week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Albert is not expected to report for the start of the team’s Organized Team Activities on Tuesday.

Second-round pick Cam Robinson has been working at left tackle since being drafted in April and will presumably continue to be in that spot for this phase of the offseason schedule. If Robinson does well, the Jaguars will have much cause to consider a revised deal with Albert before the start of the season.