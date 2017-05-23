Report: David Irving facing four-game PED suspension

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2017, 12:23 PM EDT

The Cowboys dealt with suspensions for a pair of defensive ends at the start of last season and another member of the position group may be in that position this year.

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas reports that Irving is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Fisher adds that Irving is expected to appeal a suspension that Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports was triggered by the use of a supplement made by a company that signed him to a marketing deal.

Irving joined the Cowboys in 2015 after breaking into the NFL with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. He played 12 games for the team that year and played 15 games last year, including a Week Six win over the Packers that saw Irving force three fumbles. He had four sacks and four forced fumbles overall on the year.

Tyrone Crawford, Demarcus Lawrence, Benson Mayowa and first-round pick Taco Charlton are other options at defensive end for the Cowboys whether or not Irving is available for the start of the season.