Report: Fletcher Cox to return to Eagles OTAs next week

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2017, 2:52 PM EDT

The Eagles started this year’s slate of Organized Team Activities without defensive tackle Fletcher Cox in attendance, but it doesn’t sound like his absence is going to be an extended one.

Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that while he would expect Cox to be at the practices, the defensive tackle has a satisfactory reason for not being at the voluntary session. Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the reason is because he is spending the week with his family.

Berman also reports that Cox is expected back with the team next week as they continue OTAs and move closer to the end of their offseason schedule.

Left tackle Jason Peters was also missing from Tuesday’s practice and teammate Lane Johnson said, via Jeff McLane of the Inquirer, that he expects Peters will be back for the mandatory minicamp in June.