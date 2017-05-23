Report: Michael Oher planning to show for minicamp, play this year

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 23, 2017, 2:16 PM EDT

Panthers tackle Michael Oher wasn’t with his teammates Tuesday, but he’s expecting to be there soon, and to play this season.

While Oher didn’t report for the start of the Panthers Organized Team Activities Tuesday amid reports he’s not in the best of shape, in addition to coming off a concussion which kept him out of all but three games last season.

According to David Newton of ESPN.com, Oher plans to show up for a mandatory minicamp in mid-June, and also plans to play this year if he’s cleared through the concussion protocol.

Oher’s still working out, and team officials have praised his comeback efforts.

But they’re also planning for life without him, in case he doesn’t.

The Panthers signed left tackle Matt Kalil in free agency, and used a second-round pick for Taylor Moton to compete for he starting right tackle job.