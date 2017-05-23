 Skip to content

Report: Owners vote to abolish 75-man roster cuts

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 23, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT
There are about to be more bodies available for those all-important fourth preseason games.

According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, owners have just voted to abolish the roster cuts to 75.

Those cuts, a step between the 90-man offseason roster and the 53-man regular season roster, came between the third and fourth exhibition games.

And since most teams won’t use starters in the final tune-up, that left a handful of players to play the majority of the most meaningless of the meaningless games. That gives the guys on the fringe one more game of tape to show prospective employers.

It will also make the week before the start of the regular season rather more chaotic.

Now, 1,184 players will enter the workforce at the same moment, creating a land rush for waiver claims and practice squad signings in the days leading up to the opener.

7 Responses to “Report: Owners vote to abolish 75-man roster cuts”
  1. The Phantom Stranger says: May 23, 2017 12:00 PM

    How about you keep the 75-man roster cut and abolish the fourth preseason game?

  2. Indybear says: May 23, 2017 12:00 PM

    But still no end zone or goal line cameras because they’re “too expensive”. Integrity, you know.

    Owners = circular firing squad.

  3. realtruthteller100 says: May 23, 2017 12:13 PM

    that’s 15 x 32 = 480 new jobs created. your welcome america

  4. factschecker says: May 23, 2017 12:13 PM

    How about you keep the 75-man roster cut and abolish the fourth preseason game?
    ———–
    I hear what you are saying but that would cost the NFL about 25 million dollars. They just are not going to walk away from that. Like it or not, it’s not a realistic solution.

  5. rayfinkle84 says: May 23, 2017 12:21 PM

    I kinda feel like this will help teams like New England and Green Bay who historically are better talent evaluators to scour the open market for hidden gems

  6. jag1959 says: May 23, 2017 12:22 PM

    To bad they didn’t also bump the final roster size to 60.

  7. eazeback says: May 23, 2017 12:24 PM

    abolish huh? strong word…

  8. kcflake says: May 23, 2017 12:29 PM

    man, the NFL and these owners are Morons. So, without the 75 man roster cut, teams will keep players around they would have cut, eliminating opportunities for players to get a look or hook on with another team. Just Dumb.

