Report: Owners vote to abolish 75-man roster cuts

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 23, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

There are about to be more bodies available for those all-important fourth preseason games.

According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, owners have just voted to abolish the roster cuts to 75.

Those cuts, a step between the 90-man offseason roster and the 53-man regular season roster, came between the third and fourth exhibition games.

And since most teams won’t use starters in the final tune-up, that left a handful of players to play the majority of the most meaningless of the meaningless games. That gives the guys on the fringe one more game of tape to show prospective employers.

It will also make the week before the start of the regular season rather more chaotic.

Now, 1,184 players will enter the workforce at the same moment, creating a land rush for waiver claims and practice squad signings in the days leading up to the opener.