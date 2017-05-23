Report: Tampa new favorite to host L.A.’s Super Bowl

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 23, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT

The record rains in Southern California might be costing more than a season of Rams and Chargers games.

With the league reluctant to play a Super Bowl in the first year of a new stadium, other contenders are now in the mix to host the 2021 Super Bowl.

According to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Tampa is now considered the “front-runner” to host the event, which would suggest the needed waiver to keep the game in L.A. isn’t likely after weather caused a year of construction delays.

A seasoned Super Bowl host, Tampa bid to host the game that was awarded to Los Angeles as a reward for the new stadium the Rams and Chargers will share.

New Orleans was also in the mix, but convention and Mardi Gras conflicts will keep them from hosting that year.