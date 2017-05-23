Robert Aguayo fails in first public head-to-head with Nick Folk

Posted by Mike Florio on May 23, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT

Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo has taken another step toward becoming former Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo.

Via JoeBucsFan.com, the second-year, second-round pick missed “at least three” of four field goal tries during a Tuesday OTA session. The good news is that the goal posts were narrower than normal. The bad news is that recently-signed veteran Nick Folk went four-for-four on the same narrow posts.

As noted by JoeBucsFan.com, practice “went silent” after Aguayo missed for the third time: “Ninety players plus coaches, many just BSing and drinking water during the kicking period, were quiet.”

For a position that ultimately will be counted on to perform under pressure, failing to perform under the pressure of the first open practice with Folk on the field won’t help Aguayo convince the Bucs to keep him around.

The outcome makes it even more likely that the Buccaneers ultimately will be paying Aguayo $428,000 to kick elsewhere than paying Folk $750,000 to make like a tree and get out of here.