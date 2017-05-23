Rod Streater visiting Bills

The Bills may not be done tweaking their wide receiver corps.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is visiting with Rod Streater on Tuesday. The visit comes with Sammy Watkins continuing to rehab from foot surgery and a week after the team announced second-round pick Zay Jones is dealing with a knee injury.
Streater spent last season with the 49ers and saw action in all 16 games after playing in just four games for the Raiders over the previous two seasons. He had 18 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns for the Niners.
Those numbers aren’t anything that will bowl anyone over, but the Bills aren’t overloaded with strong options at receiver at the moment. Philly Brown, Andre Holmes, Walter Powell and Jeremy Butler make up the rungs on the depth chart below Watkins and Jones.
The Bills have ProBowl QB Tyrod Taylor, who will make all-stars out of those guys.
I am still can’t believe Rex, Whaley, et all let Chris Hogan get away. We might not need to be tweaking the wide receiver position if we still had him. What a steal he was for NE.
I agree about Hogan, he’s been a solid option in the passing game for 75% of the AFC East now. But I think the Bills are content to have the hands-down-worst receiving corps in the NFL. Many teams would love to have Sammy but he’s not a legit wr1. And everybody behind him now are lucky to be starters on any team outside of Buffalo.
At least with Tyrod under center you’re not wasting a franchise quarterback’s best years.