Roethlisberger on retirement contemplation: “Doesn’t matter, I’m here now”

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger contemplated retirement in the offseason. Few believed it. Former teammate Willie Colon did.
“I got to sit down and talk to him and one thing he told me is he did take it seriously,” Colon said last week on PFT Live. “He’s dealt with a lot of injuries.”
Asked Tuesday by reporters about the comments from Colon, Roethlisbeger laughed and said (via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com), “What, did you think I was lying?”
Regardless of whether he did or didn’t take it seriously (if he’d retired, Roethlisberger would have owed the Steelers $18.6 million), he has decided to recommit, at least for 2017.
“I’m here,” Roethlisberger said. “I’m here on Day One. You see me out there taking every rep I’m supposed to take and then some. I actually took some of the rookies today. I’m 110 percent committed like I said I was.”
So how close did he come to retiring?
“Doesn’t matter,” Roethlisberger said. “I’m here now.”
He’ll be there until he isn’t, and it will be a one-year-at-a-time proposition until he decides in an upcoming offseason that he’s done. Next year, the price for leaving drops to $12.4 million. The next, $6.2 million. Come 2020, he can retire with no financial obligation to the team.
“Doesn’t matter” was reportedly the same response he gave to the dozens of women that said they didn’t want him.
So you’re saying he won’t retire mid-season? Drew Brees demands an explanation.
Mr. Drama.
I wonder if Tomlin/Haley would ever consider benching Small Ben in Big Games when he is stinking up the joint — yet again — in a playoff game.
Small Ben has failed to score more than 18 points in 5 out of the Steelers last 6 playoff games. I know, I know it is never his fault ….. there are always great excuses. What makes that even worse is a lot of times part of those 18 points were garbage time garbage tds against soft prevent defenses with seconds left in the game and the Steelers down BIG. Like scoring 9 points in the first 56 minutes against the Pats before getting a td and 2 point conversion with 3:56 left in the game and the Steelers down 36-9.
He failed to score a single TD against the Chiefs and the only reason the Steelers were even facing the Chiefs was because David Carr got injured in the next to the last game of the regular season and the Chiefs usurped the Raiders as the 2nd seed by default.
So if Small Ben starts pooping the bed per usual for the 1st 3 quarters how much worse could the Steelers second or even third string quarterback do? Seriously? As Einstein famously said “The definition of insanity is doing the exact same thing over and over and expecting a different result.”