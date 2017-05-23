Seahawks sign third-rounder Amara Darboh

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 23, 2017, 10:44 PM EDT

The Seahawks signed third-round pick Amara Darboh to his four-year rookie contract on Tuesday.

Darboh, one of four third-round picks by the Seahawks, became the seventh member of Seattle’s 11-man draft class to sign with the team. The Seahawks’ top four selections – defensive tackle Malik McDowell (second round), offensive lineman Ethan Pocic (second), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (third) and safety Delano Hill (third) remain unsigned.

Darboh was a second-team All-Big Ten selection during his senior season at Michigan. He led the team with 57 catches for 862 yards and seven touchdowns.

Darboh gives the Seahawks a bigger receiving option to complement Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett. If Darboh makes a strong push in training camp, he could push Jermaine Kearse for a larger share of the team’s snaps as well.