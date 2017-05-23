Sheldon Richardson: There are “15 reasons” locker room is better this year

After a blowout loss to the Patriots late last season, Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson said then-teammate Brandon Marshall should be “embarrassed” in comments that were related to words Marshall had for his teammates at halftime of the game.
It wasn’t the first time that Richardson and Marshall locked horns during a dismal season on and off the field for the Jets. It appears Marshall’s departure this offseason hasn’t led Richardson to let sleeping dogs lie.
Richardson spoke to reporters after the start of Organized Team Activities and made a pointed reference to the Jets’ former No. 15 when discussing why the locker room is a better place this year.
“Let’s just say there are 15 reasons why it’s better,” Richardson said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.
The locker room may be a more pleasant place for Richardson these days, but there’s only so much impact that will have on the season to come. Marshall’s play was a leading reason why the Jets won 10 games in 2015 and Richardson’s would have a hard time convincing people that his poor play last season can be written off because he didn’t get along with one of his teammates.
Going to be 91 reasons next year.
As much as Marshall is a big mouth loser cancer, the reason why he and Richardson clashed, is because Richardson is the same player.
Lets see how Sheldon does, now that Brandon Marshall is gone.
Will he have a good year?
Or will he be mediocre like last year?
It’s his contract year. Put up or shut up.
Hah-hah, when Sheldon Richardson says another teammate was a problem, that’s saying something.
I wonder what will happen to Brandon Marshall when he retires from football. The only reason teams have put up with his issues all these years is that he is (was) really really good at football. I’m pretty sure he won’t be as talented in his next line of work and then how much leeway will he get?
Brandon Marshall has never been to the playoffs.
But won’t Marshall still be playing in the same home stadium, wandering the same halls, and complaining to the same reporters? These shared stadiums are so perverse.
I do agree that Richardson should focus on his own problems. But like Bears fans warned the Jets fans, Marshall is a complete disaster. His play was sub par after he spent an entire offseason crying over Fitzpatrick and followed that up by going on a tirade and singling out the defense at halftime in multiple games while his boy Fitzpatrick was throwing interceptions left and right. Good luck with that, G-men.
This guy sounds like a loser to me. Marshall may have his issues, but he’s been productive and in shape. Sheldon is already being labelled as a big pay day bust. Bet there are 15 reasons he won’t have as long a career as Marshall.
No one could maintain a good attitude in that cesspool.