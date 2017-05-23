Sheldon Richardson: There are “15 reasons” locker room is better this year

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT

After a blowout loss to the Patriots late last season, Jets defensive end Sheldon Richardson said then-teammate Brandon Marshall should be “embarrassed” in comments that were related to words Marshall had for his teammates at halftime of the game.

It wasn’t the first time that Richardson and Marshall locked horns during a dismal season on and off the field for the Jets. It appears Marshall’s departure this offseason hasn’t led Richardson to let sleeping dogs lie.

Richardson spoke to reporters after the start of Organized Team Activities and made a pointed reference to the Jets’ former No. 15 when discussing why the locker room is a better place this year.

“Let’s just say there are 15 reasons why it’s better,” Richardson said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

The locker room may be a more pleasant place for Richardson these days, but there’s only so much impact that will have on the season to come. Marshall’s play was a leading reason why the Jets won 10 games in 2015 and Richardson’s would have a hard time convincing people that his poor play last season can be written off because he didn’t get along with one of his teammates.