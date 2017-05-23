Titans sign Adoree’ Jackson

Posted by Josh Alper on May 23, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT

The Titans have signed one of their two first-round picks from this year’s draft.

The team announced on Tuesday that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson has agreed to a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season. Jackson went at No. 18, 13 picks after the Titans took wide receiver Corey Davis. Davis is one of three draft picks yet to sign a contract with the team.

Jackson won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top collegiate cornerback last season and finished his career at USC with six interceptions. He returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown and also scored six times as a receiver, four times as a kickoff returner and four times as a punt returner during his college days.

Titans G.M. Jon Robinson said that the team may sprinkle Jackson in on offense at some point down the line, but, for now, he’ll be playing defense and in the return game.