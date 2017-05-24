Andrew Hawkins says he’s signing with Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on May 24, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

Wide receiver Andrew Hawkins recently got a master’s degree in sports management from Columbia University and said that his goal is to become a General Manager in the NFL, but he won’t be heading to the front office just yet.

Hawkins said in a video posted to Uninterrupted’s Twitter account that he is signing with the Patriots. Hawkins visited with the team last week.

Hawkins caught 33 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns while playing in all 16 games for the Browns last year. That was his third season in Cleveland, a run that started with career highs of 63 catches and 824 yards in 2014.

He’ll join a Patriots receiving corps that includes Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Malcolm Mitchell and Chris Hogan, so there’s going to be some work for Hawkins to do to claim a roster spot come the end of the preseason.