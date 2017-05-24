Antonio Brown ready to take advantage of new celebration rules

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 24, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

The NFL might not let Antonio Brown twerk (or hump the goalpost), but he’s hoping to take advantage of the league’s new relaxed celebration rules.

Specifically, he’s ready to get more people involved, now that group celebrations are allowed.

“It’s amazing,” Brown said of the changes, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “I’m sure the guys are looking forward to it, the O-line, some of the guys who don’t get to celebrate with the guys who are getting in the end zone. I think it will be fun.”

Brown was flagged three times last year for his celebrations, and while the league didn’t add a three-pump limit which would have made some of his dances legal, he said he’s excited to be able to dance with center Maurkice Pouncey for a change.

But he’s not willing to share too much now, showing he can still be a bit of a tease.

“Man, you’ve got to look forward to it,” Brown said.

Of course, the Steelers are looking for more than dances moves from Brown, after giving him a four-year, $68 million extension this offseason. But this way, if he gets fined for going overboard, he can afford it.