Bills cut Cyrus Kouandjio to make room for Rod Streater

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 24, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

As it turns out, being found pantsless and disoriented in a field wasn’t the worst thing to happen to Cyrus Kouandjio in Buffalo this offseason.

The Bills announced they released the former second-round pick, as part of a pair of roster moves.

They also signed tight end Wes Saxton and wide receiver Rod Streater, and also released quarterback Josh Woodrum.

Streater adds some depth to their receiving corps. He caught 60 passes for the Raiders in 2013, but hasn’t had much of an impact since. He caught just 28 passes the last three seasons.

Kouandjio, the tackle from Alabama, was coming off a hip injury and had an up-and-down career with the Bills. He started just seven games in three seasons, hardly what they expected from the 44th overall pick in the 2014 draft.

But the strange part was an incident in April, when he was found by police in a partial state of dress and behaving erratically after climbing over an electric fence. He was held for observation but wasn’t arrested, and little more has been said about the incident.