Brock Osweiler thinks he has proven he’s good enough to start

May 24, 2017

When the Browns traded for Brock Osweiler, he was a throw-in on a deal that allowed the Texans to dump his expensive contract and allowed Cleveland to gain a second-round draft pick. But now that he’s at the Browns’ Organized Team Activities, he thinks he can win the starting job.

Asked today if he thinks he’s good enough to start, Osweiler answered, “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

“I think the proof is in the film from the past two years,” Osweiler said.

Osweiler added that he thinks he’s going to win the starting job.

“My expectation is always to start,” Osweiler said. “But once again that is not my decision to make. Now if I came out here and told you guys I wanted to be the backup then I’m in the wrong business. Absolutely I want to play and I want to help this team win games, but I know there’s a lot of work that needs to go into that, and ultimately I need to earn that on the practice field. And I have a lot of work ahead of me to do that.”

Realistically, if Osweiler is the Browns’ starter that probably means that both second-year quarterback Cody Kessler and rookie DeShone Kizer have disappointed in training camp and the preseason. The reality is that after what Osweiler put on film in the past two years, no NFL team wants him as its starting quarterback.