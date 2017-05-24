Coaching hire rule change gets tabled

Posted by Mike Florio on May 24, 2017, 9:24 AM EDT

On Tuesday, the NFL took care of several items of business that had fallen in the cracks during the annual league meeting in March when: (1) the owners quickly approved the relocation of the Raiders to Las Vegas; and (2) got the hell out of town before anyone could realize the potential long-term implications of what they had just done. That left plenty of old business that needed to be addressed on Tuesday in Chicago.

One item of old business will continue to be an item of old business.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, owners tabled (again) the question of whether teams may hire as head coaches assistant coaches whose teams are still playing in the postseason. The issue, though presented in some circles as new news on Tuesday, first emerged when the Competition Committee proposed to owners that the change be made. The issue did not make it to a vote in March.

The reason for the delay isn’t clear. Most agree that the change is needed, given that it sometimes shuts out viable candidates when teams choose not to wait possibly until February to make a hire. Also, when a team does wait, the name of the eventual hire becomes the worst-kept secret in the NFL.