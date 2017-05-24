Colts’ Clayton Geathers may not be ready for start of season

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 24, 2017, 5:14 AM EDT

Colts safety Clayton Geathers started nine games last year before a neck injury ended his season. Now the question is whether his neck injury will also affect his 2017 season.

Geathers hoped the injury would heal on its own, but when it didn’t, he had surgery in March. He’s now attending the Colts’ Organized Team Activities, but he’s not participating, and when asked if he’ll be ready for the start of the season, he couldn’t answer. Neither could Colts coach Chuck Pagano.

“I can’t tell you when Clayton is going to be available for us, but he’s doing everything as far as the rehab and the meetings,” Pagano said. “He’s just not practicing right now. When the doctors say he’s 100 percent and he’s ready to roll, then we’ll put him back out there.”

As Geathers said, “You don’t want to play around with the neck.” He shouldn’t play until he’s completely healthy, and it sounds like it may be several more months before he’s completely healthy.