Cowboys anticipate Ezekiel Elliott will practice next week

Posted by Josh Alper on May 24, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

Running back Ezekiel Elliott has not participated in the Cowboys’ first two Organized Team Activities this week after he was a passenger in a car involved in an accident last weekend, although the team doesn’t sound overly concerned about his condition.

Coach Jason Garrett met with the media on Wednesday and said that he anticipates Elliott will be back on the field when the second week of OTAs gets underway next Tuesday. Garrett said that Elliott had some soreness and stiffness after the accident, but is otherwise OK.

Given Elliott’s importance to the offense, the cautious approach is an unsurprising one and it wouldn’t come as a great shock if the Cowboys gave him even more time off if he isn’t feeling all the way back to normal come Tuesday.

Garrett also updated a couple of other injuries on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receivers Cole Beasley and Lucky Whitehead are both dealing with hamstring injuries, which gave rookie Ryan Switzer a chance to play with the first team during Wednesday’s workout.