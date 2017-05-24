Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott did not suffer a concussion

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott sustained a head injury in an automobile accident on Sunday. The team insists that Elliott did not suffer a concussion.
Via the Associated Press, running backs coach Gary Brown said Wednesday that Elliott bumped his head during the accident, in which he was a passenger, but that Elliott did not sustain a brain injury.
Coach Jason Garrett said Elliott will miss Thursday’s OTA session due to lingering soreness and neck stiffness. He’s expected to practice with the team next week.
He must have gotten advice from Tom Brady.
I’m still not used to the expression, “brain injury”. Somehow, “He got his bell rung” sounded much less physically intrusive.
that’s not what gisele says
With a head that large, is it even possible to sustain a concussion? It seems like he has a lot of natural padding.