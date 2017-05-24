Cowboys keeping Ezekiel Elliott out of OTAs after car accident

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott currently isn’t participating in Organized Team Activities, for reasons unrelated to football. According to ESPN, Elliott was a passenger in a Sunday automobile accident.
Via Todd Archer and Adam Schefter of ESPN, Elliott did not suffer significant injuries. The Cowboys have opted to keep him out of the first two OTA sessions in the exercise of caution.
This implies that Elliott has injuries, but that the team doesn’t currently believe the injuries are significant. In January, Elliott was involved in an automobile accident that coach Jason Garrett dubbed a “fender bender.”
It’s unclear how many of the 10 OTA sessions Elliott will miss. Each team is permitted to conduct up to 10.
they need to keep this guy in a padded room until the season starts.
Get him to the team Chiropractor, ASAP.
To bad. Maybe it was the universe getting back at him for beating females.
C’mon! The car deserved it! You all know cars are supposed to do as they’re told. It talked back, so he smacked it.
Car wreck? This guy is a train wreck.
Don’t they say every running play up the middle ends with the force of a car wreck. It should have been just another day at the office.
That’s why you have your fall guy drive you everywhere. Elliott gets it!
The accident was caused when zeke pulled down the shirt of the driver.