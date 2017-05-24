 Skip to content

Cowboys keeping Ezekiel Elliott out of OTAs after car accident

Posted by Mike Florio on May 24, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott currently isn’t participating in Organized Team Activities, for reasons unrelated to football. According to ESPN, Elliott was a passenger in a Sunday automobile accident.

Via Todd Archer and Adam Schefter of ESPN, Elliott did not suffer significant injuries. The Cowboys have opted to keep him out of the first two OTA sessions in the exercise of caution.

This implies that Elliott has injuries, but that the team doesn’t currently believe the injuries are significant. In January, Elliott was involved in an automobile accident that coach Jason Garrett dubbed a “fender bender.”

It’s unclear how many of the 10 OTA sessions Elliott will miss. Each team is permitted to conduct up to 10.

8 Responses to “Cowboys keeping Ezekiel Elliott out of OTAs after car accident”
  1. dmoney253 says: May 24, 2017 12:05 PM

    they need to keep this guy in a padded room until the season starts.

  2. jsrdc says: May 24, 2017 12:11 PM

    Get him to the team Chiropractor, ASAP.

  3. vicksdawgpound says: May 24, 2017 12:11 PM

    To bad. Maybe it was the universe getting back at him for beating females.

  4. ricko1112 says: May 24, 2017 12:11 PM

    C’mon! The car deserved it! You all know cars are supposed to do as they’re told. It talked back, so he smacked it.

  5. mlhigh says: May 24, 2017 12:12 PM

    Car wreck? This guy is a train wreck.

  6. hosmachine says: May 24, 2017 12:15 PM

    Don’t they say every running play up the middle ends with the force of a car wreck. It should have been just another day at the office.

  7. Getoffmylawn! says: May 24, 2017 12:16 PM

    That’s why you have your fall guy drive you everywhere. Elliott gets it!

  8. eatme2259 says: May 24, 2017 12:19 PM

    The accident was caused when zeke pulled down the shirt of the driver.

