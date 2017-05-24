David Quessenberry participating in OTAs after finishing chemo

Posted by Josh Alper on May 24, 2017, 7:23 AM EDT

David Quessenberry has spent most of the last three years focused on battling lymphoma, but he had his final round of chemotherapy in April and that’s allowed him to get back to other things.

Among the top items on that list would be his career as an offensive lineman for the Texans and Quessenberry has taken a big step toward a full return to that life. Quessenberry was on the field with the team as they opened up Organized Team Activities this week.

Quessenberry was diagnosed with Non Hodgkin Lymphoma in June 2014 and has spent the last three seasons on the non-football illness list while receiving treatment. That left Quessenberry to say in April that he’s in “uncharted territory” while discussing his attempt to resume his playing career.

There’s a long way to go from a May practice to a September roster spot, but we’re not putting anything past a guy who has overcome as much as Quessenberry has to just get on the practice field in the first place.