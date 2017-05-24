Dre Kirkpatrick broke his hand in “freak accident”

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 24, 2017, 10:02 AM EDT

The Bengals were back on the field yesterday, but cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was a surprise addition to the injured players watching.

According to Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Kirkpatrick was on the sidelines with a cast on his right hand.

Kirkpatrick said he broke his hand in a “freak accident,” and that he’d be back in action in a few weeks.

He didn’t elaborate on the accident (though he better hope he wasn’t doing anything scandalous like dancing), and coach Marvin Lewis said there was no real timetable for him.

Kirkpatrick signed a five-year, $52.5 million contract extension this offseason. In his place, the Bengals used Darqueze Dennard outside with the starters.