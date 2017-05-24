Insult to injury: Derek Newton takes pay cut

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 24, 2017, 8:41 AM EDT

It’s bad enough that Texans right tackle Derek Newton’s not going to play this year after a traumatic double knee injury, but now he’s going to make a fraction of what he was expecting.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Newton has restructured his contract, carving into the base salaries of $4.75 million per year he was scheduled to make the next three seasons.

The Texans have already shut Newton down for the season, after he tore both patellar tendons last fall.

Newton will no make a guaranteed $1.75 million this year and non-guaranteed base salaries of $2.25 million and $2 million in 2018 and 2019. He also has a $500,000 roster bonus this year and in 2018, and $2 million in per-game active roster bonuses in 2018 and another $1 million total in per-game bonuses in 2019.