Jeremy Maclin: Last year wasn’t up to my standards

Posted by Josh Alper on May 24, 2017, 7:05 AM EDT

In wide receiver Jeremy Maclin’s first year with the Chiefs, he caught 87 passes for 1,088 yards and eight touchdowns in a season that looked a lot like the 2014 one he turned in for the Eagles before signing a five-year deal in Kansas City as a free agent.

Last year’s numbers weren’t in the same ballpark. Maclin caught 44 passes for 536 yards and two touchdowns while missing four games because of a groin injury, although Maclin didn’t focus on the injury when discussing his disappointment with last year’s play.

“It just wasn’t up to my standards — it wasn’t up to my standards,” Maclin said, via the Kansas City Star. “I’ve never been a stat guy. I’ve never been a guy to say ‘I want this, I want that.’ I just … I didn’t play as well as I could have. And by not playing well, I feel like I let my team down. And that’s the most important part of it.”

Quarterback Alex Smith said both he and Maclin had a role in the drop and that he’s “looking forward to remedying that” during the 2017 season. The Chiefs were able to win the division last year without a big season from Maclin, so pulling that off should be a big benefit to doing it again.