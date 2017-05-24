Jordan Matthews unfazed by trade speculation

Posted by Josh Alper on May 24, 2017, 7:58 AM EDT

The Eagles addressed the wide receiver position by signing Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery as free agents this offseason and there was conjecture that they may have more moves in mind.

There was talk about the possibility of a trade involving Jordan Matthews at various points over the last few months, but he remains in Philadelphia with May coming to an end. Matthews was asked about the trade chatter on Tuesday and he said he didn’t talk to anyone from the team about it, saying that “whatever happens is going to end up happening” and that he’s not going to be affected by what might have been said in conversations with other teams.

“That’s fake news. Alternative facts,” Matthews said, via Philly.com. “I don’t really care about that stuff, bro. I feel like it’s the NFL — everybody has a price. Those talks, they happen. It really doesn’t faze me in any way.”

Matthews is heading into the final year of his contract and could be moving on come the end of the season even if he isn’t traded. If that’s the case, the Eagles receiving corps could get overhauled again as Jeffery is on a one-year deal and Smith’s three-year pact can be dissolved rather easily after the 2017 season.