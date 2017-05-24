Michael Floyd: I couldn’t be in a better position right now

Wide receiver Michael Floyd is back in his hometown after signing with the Vikings and having the remainder of his house arrest sentence for last year’s DUI transferred to Minnesota so he can begin working with the team, something that coach Mike Zimmer said is a good thing because of the support system the team has in place for Floyd.
Part of that support system is the presence of college teammates Harrison Smith and Kyle Rudolph, who is hosting Floyd at his house while he re-acclimates himself to life in the Twin Cities. While Floyd isn’t crazy about the idea of helping out with diaper changes for Rudolph’s twin daughters, he’s otherwise happy to be home after bouncing from being released by the Cardinals to a stint with the Patriots last season.
“Everything I’ve been through was eye-opening,” Floyd said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “The stuff that you go through, positive or negative, grows you as a person. I couldn’t be in a better position right now.”
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said that Floyd is behind his teammates after signing late in the offseason, but called the wideout a fast learner “that can make plays.” If that proves to be true on the field, Floyd should find plenty of playing time on an offense that’s looking to take a step forward from last year’s output.
He would have been better off smoking them trees. Maybe not by league standards but in life.
Hope it works out. Diggs is a legit #2, Theilen is a legit slot guy… all they need is a #1. And if Treadwell can get on the field, he and Flloyd can maybe make up a #1 between the two of them.
Like him or not, it’s tough to root against a guy trying to turn things around.
He could be on a team with a shot at postseason success. That would be a better place. But alas he is on a team that will battle for 3rd place in the division.