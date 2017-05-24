Myles Garrett expects to return to practice next week

Posted by Josh Alper on May 24, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett isn’t practicing this week, but he doesn’t expect to be out of action for too long.

While Garrett didn’t specify the injury that’s keeping him on the side when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday, he didn’t do anything to cast doubt on word that it is a minor issue. Per multiple reports, the first overall pick in this year’s draft said that the team was being cautious and that he expects to be back on the field next week.

Garrett isn’t the only Browns first-round pick working on the side. Safety Jabrill Peppers was also held out of practice and, as with Garrett, the team isn’t showing any great concern. While discussing both players, coach Hue Jackson talked about a “little soreness” and “slips and bumps and bruises” as the reason why they weren’t on the field while saying he expected all would be well sooner rather than later.

Wide receiver Corey Coleman also produced a brief scare in Wednesday’s practice when he stayed down after making a catch, but Jackson said that he simply landed wrong on the ball and would be fine.