Myles Garrett has minor injury, working on sideline at Browns’ OTAs

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 24, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT

The first overall pick in the draft is hurt, but the Browns are not concerned.

Myles Garrett was spotted on the sideline at Organized Team Activities today, riding a stationary bike and working with kettlebells rather than participating in football activities with the rest of the team. But multiple reporters posted on Twitter that he has only a minor injury.

There’s no word on the nature of Garrett’s injury, but the Browns are likely showing an excess of caution with a player they hope will be a cornerstone of their franchise for years to come.

A pass rusher from Texas A&M, Garrett played much of his final college season through a nagging leg injury.