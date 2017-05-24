Ndamukong Suh: “Definitely sick and tired” of early playoff exits

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 24, 2017, 6:51 AM EDT

Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has turned 30, and he’s made all the money already.

Now, he admits he wants more.

Via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Suh said yesterday that never advancing as far as the divisional round of the playoffs is beginning to wear on him.

“I’m definitely sick and tired of making it to the playoffs and not going further,” Suh said. “I think everybody feels that way. . . . It feels like guys weren’t satisfied with where we were at. It’s exciting, from my vantage point, to see hunger still. That was not OK the way we finished, especially the last two games of our season.”

The Dolphins were blasted by the Patriots and the Steelers in their final two games, allowing 65 points in the losses. But specifically troubling to Suh was the 4.7 yards per carry over those last two games, and the fact they ranked 30th in the league last year in run defense.

“I put a lot of it on myself,” Suh said of the run defense. “I’m supposed to be the anchor. I plan to be the anchor and continue to be that way. So I think it starts with us front, without question. With the way the defense is set up.”

Suh is paid that way, and ought to be the focal point of their defense. And he’s apparently not satisfied with last year’s results, and early exits.