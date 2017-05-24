 Skip to content

Odell Beckham cashes in with shoe deal

Posted by Mike Florio on May 24, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT
A football team has yet to give receiver Odell Beckham Jr. a massive contract. A shoe company has.

Beckham has a new deal with Nike. According to NiceKicks.com (via SportsBusiness Daily), Beckham will make more than $29 million over five years and up to $48 million over eight years. In contrast, he’ll make only (only?) $1.839 million in 2017 from the Giants.

That said, Beckham eventually will be making a lot more from football. In 2018, his salary spikes to $8.459 million. An extension would push his compensation even higher.

While Beckham is making more than any other NFL player on a shoe deal, basketball players do much, much better. LeBron James, for example, is believed to have a lifetime Nike deal worth more than $1 billion. Michael Jordan, retired for years, still made more than $100 million from Nike in 2016. (He made $94 million in salary during 15 years as a player.)

While those are extreme examples, Beckham now holds the NFL high-water mark for shoe deals. Which ultimately provides even more proof of the reality that athletes should play basketball or baseball instead of football, if they can.

5 Responses to “Odell Beckham cashes in with shoe deal”
  1. eazeback says: May 24, 2017 1:31 PM

    rookie scale is killing players

  2. crackillsdumb says: May 24, 2017 1:43 PM

    “While Beckham is making more than any other NFL player on a shoe deal, basketball players do much, much better.”

    because you can wear basketball shoes casually and to play ball.

    Nobody is scrambling to buy the “coolest cleats”

  3. sbchampsagain says: May 24, 2017 2:01 PM

    Thank God.

    I thought OBJ was going to die homeless and destitute.

    Hopefully this will get him by until one day, hopefully, professional athletes can earn a liveable wage as football players.

  4. breadmeatcheese says: May 24, 2017 2:06 PM

    even a comedian (kevin hart) has a better shoe deal than most nfl players.

  5. waddauknow says: May 24, 2017 2:11 PM

    I hope it actually implodes on NIKE.

    Nike is slowly but surely turning into a chick shoe brand

Leave a Reply

