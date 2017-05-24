Packers safety can’t drive 55, but can double it

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 24, 2017, 8:07 AM EDT

The Packers wanted to add some speed to their secondary this offseason. This probably isn’t what they had in mind.

According to Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead was cited for doing 110 mph on Interstate 43, with three teammates in the car.

Whitehead was stopped at 3:39 a.m. on May 19, while driving in a 70 mph zone between Milwaukee and Sheboygan. When the officer stopped him, he said he needed to be at Lambeau Field in a few hours for workouts.

“Jermaine originally said he was going 75 to 80 when I asked him how fast he was driving,” deputy sheriff Chad Baumann wrote in the incident report. “I told him his speed (110 mph) and the fact he was passing a semi at a high rate of speed. He did not contest this speed.”

Whitehead played in two games for the Packers last year, spending most of the year on the practice squad.