Pro Bowl is staying in Orlando for another year

Players hoping for free trips to Hawaii are going to continue to be disappointed.

The NFL announced that this year’s Pro Bowl would return to Orlando, after last year’s successful debut there last year.

The all-star game will be held in Camping World Stadium on Jan. 28, and will be broadcast by ESPN and simulcast on ABC, making it the first time it has aired on both cable and broadcast networks.

(While it’s become a silly game full of alternates, people still watch it.)

They will again play with the more familiar AFC vs. NFC format, after realizing previous contrived efforts to gin up interest didn’t work.

It will be interesting to see if playing in a less-than-glamorous destination will cause more and more players to skip the event, but the league was apparently content with last year’s experience.